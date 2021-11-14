Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth $118,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Landec by 65.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

