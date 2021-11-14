Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 15,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $38.91 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.