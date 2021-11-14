Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SLR Investment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in SLR Investment by 77.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SLR Investment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

