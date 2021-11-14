MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

MorphoSys stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

