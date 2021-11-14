Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have outpaced the industry year-to-date. The company's third-quarter 2021 top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics witnessed robust growth on a two-year basis. Results gained from a solid top-line momentum as well as strong market share gains and in-market performances across categories and brands. Sales were driven by growth across all business segments, with the Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages segments posting strong double-digit growth. Management raised its cc sales view for 2021. However, it continues to witness higher input and labor costs, transportation and logistics costs, and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to persist for the rest of the year. Management is currently experiencing higher-than-expected inflation.”

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

