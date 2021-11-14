John Sakys Sells 1,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00.

On Friday, September 10th, John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.21. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.