ARCA biopharma (ABIO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ARCA biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -3,694.46% -252.49% -117.31%

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ARCA biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 195 710 1169 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given ARCA biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.53 ARCA biopharma Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 9.88

ARCA biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ARCA biopharma competitors beat ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

