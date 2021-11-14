Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.