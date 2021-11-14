Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $11.92 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

