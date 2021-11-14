K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of KBRLF stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.
About K-Bro Linen
