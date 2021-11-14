K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of KBRLF stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

