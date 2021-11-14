Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.