Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.68

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as high as $29.46. Nidec shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 30,551 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

