NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

