Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prysmian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Prysmian stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

