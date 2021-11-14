RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

