Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) PT Raised to C$1.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.55 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.