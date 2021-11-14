Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) PT Raised to C$1.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.55 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
