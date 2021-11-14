Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,870. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

