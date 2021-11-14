Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 56,628 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Veoneer worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.29 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

