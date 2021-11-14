Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

