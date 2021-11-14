Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Heartland Financial USA worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

