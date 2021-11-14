TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of TowneBank worth $42,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

