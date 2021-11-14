State Street Corp Increases Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $28.33 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

