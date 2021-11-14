BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $965.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

