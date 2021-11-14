State Street Corp Sells 79,418 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.21% of uniQure worth $45,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QURE stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

