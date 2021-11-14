Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,493,344 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

