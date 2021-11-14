State Street Corp Purchases 39,027 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $43,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ADUS stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

