State Street Corp Buys 24,950 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $44,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 428.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 26.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 83,750 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

