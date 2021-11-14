State Street Corp Acquires 10,129 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,552. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALG opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.17 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

