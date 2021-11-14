Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Codexis worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Codexis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.