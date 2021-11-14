Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Hope Bancorp worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 532.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 713,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 97,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.