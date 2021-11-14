Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,016 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $35.48.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

