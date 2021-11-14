Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -233.62 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

