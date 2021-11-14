Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blucora by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $38,272,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.