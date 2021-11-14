Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of RadNet worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $4,028,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

