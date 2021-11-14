ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

