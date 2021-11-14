Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $175.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist upped their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $131,557,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

