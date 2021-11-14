Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

