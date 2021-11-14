Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.