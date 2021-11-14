Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $563.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $371.58 and a 12-month high of $565.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.