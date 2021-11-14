Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

