Cowen Increases Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $41.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.