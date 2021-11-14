Amalgamated Bank Acquires 76,175 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 815,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

