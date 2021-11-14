Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

