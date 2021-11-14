Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

