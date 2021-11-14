Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angi were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.