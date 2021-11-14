Amalgamated Bank Invests $850,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $33.10 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

