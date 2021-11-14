BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

