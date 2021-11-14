Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

