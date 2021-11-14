UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 905.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

