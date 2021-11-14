UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

