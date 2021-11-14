Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00.

INVE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a P/E ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $11,437,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

